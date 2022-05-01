American Century Companies Inc. Has $10.16 Million Stock Position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932,612 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 5.46% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,912,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRTT stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $42.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.20 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 60.94% and a negative net margin of 36.36%. Research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

DRTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

