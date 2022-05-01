American Century Companies Inc. Has $10.23 Million Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82,380 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Kennametal worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMT opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

