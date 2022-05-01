American Century Companies Inc. Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Vista Outdoor worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

