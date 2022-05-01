American Century Companies Inc. Has $10.45 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

