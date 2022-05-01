American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.53 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 517,866 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of WestRock worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 284,521 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 43.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

