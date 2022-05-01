American Century Companies Inc. Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 174,100 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Antero Resources worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

AR opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 4.11. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $900,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

