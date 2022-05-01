American Century Companies Inc. Has $9.20 Million Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.33% of Covetrus worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVET. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Covetrus by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 737,910 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Covetrus by 1,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 387,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 352,503 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,994,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Covetrus by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 326,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Covetrus by 1,334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 317,791 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVET opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

