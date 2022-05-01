American Century Companies Inc. Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,205 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.03.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $52.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

