American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.97% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARQT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $6,893,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $44,862.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,616.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,506. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

