American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cabot worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,016 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,256,000 after acquiring an additional 93,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,198,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,983 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE CBT opened at $65.85 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.