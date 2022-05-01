American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.55% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.