American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 469,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.37% of Cadre at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $25.38 on Friday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

