American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 11,079 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $210.54 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

