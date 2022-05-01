American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 112,491 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 759.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 112,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bruker worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,168,000 after buying an additional 288,427 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $1,037,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

BRKR opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.27. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

