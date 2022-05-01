American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 29,804 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,638,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOH opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

