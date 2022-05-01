American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 40,846 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,846 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.33% of Fulgent Genetics worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 146,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 57,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT opened at $54.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.68. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

