American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 776 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,876,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,155,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $199.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.29 and a 200-day moving average of $248.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.33. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.09 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.41, for a total transaction of $1,318,926.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,179,271.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,365,431. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

