American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 127.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,192 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABG opened at $183.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

