American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,463 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,722 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 79,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CATY stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.