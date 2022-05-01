American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,771. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.