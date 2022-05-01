American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.37% of Winnebago Industries worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.85.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

