American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,281 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.36% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after buying an additional 591,914 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after buying an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after buying an additional 258,328 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 34,408 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,400,405.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KYMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

