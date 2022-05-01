American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

SPLG stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

