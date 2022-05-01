American Century Companies Inc. Sells 363,440 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363,440 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.31% of Outfront Media worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $205,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $234,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE:OUT opened at $25.60 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,280.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

