American Century Companies Inc. Sells 73,114 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,114 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.18% of NETSTREIT worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 850,667 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $10,387,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $4,731,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.44 million, a P/E ratio of 240.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.99%.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

