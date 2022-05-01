American Century Companies Inc. Sells 80,618 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80,618 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Navient worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Navient during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 30.68. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.