American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 15.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 1.0% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA stock opened at $134.41 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,279,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,616,984.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,708,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,524,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

