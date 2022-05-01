Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.0 days.

Shares of Amundi stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. Amundi has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $90.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

