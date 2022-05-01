Analysts Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the lowest is $1.82. Polaris reported earnings of $2.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $10.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.08.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $55,198,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,911 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $37,614,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $94.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris has a 1-year low of $94.56 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.