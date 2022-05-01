Andrew Wilson Sells 10,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $118.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.