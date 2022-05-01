Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,728,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $9.64.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
