Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.02% and a negative net margin of 244.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

