AON (NYSE:AON) Shares Down 5.5%

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $299.70 and last traded at $300.45. Approximately 3,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,244,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.77 and its 200-day moving average is $299.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,546,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $280,471,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $125,637,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 15.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

