Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

APMSF opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

About Aperam (Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

