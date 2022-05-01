Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.05

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 54205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 66.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,781,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,592,000 after buying an additional 145,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $35,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,327,000 after buying an additional 143,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,179,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,681,000 after buying an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,693,000 after buying an additional 1,093,275 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

