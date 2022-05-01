Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 750.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,781 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Apollo Medical worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 72.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,222,000 after buying an additional 2,466,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after buying an additional 169,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 188.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after buying an additional 398,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 43.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 105,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 76.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after buying an additional 148,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $36.48 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $133.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMEH. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Apollo Medical (Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.