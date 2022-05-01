Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) to announce $4.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.45 million to $4.85 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $16.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 million to $18.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.67 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $22.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.44). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 123.04% and a negative return on equity of 105.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APDN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

