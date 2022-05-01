Arconic (ARNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Arconic to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Arconic has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.20). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arconic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $25.16 on Friday. Arconic has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arconic by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 149,437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Arconic (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.