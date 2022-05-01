Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $712.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 91.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACRE shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 269,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.