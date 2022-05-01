Argus Increases Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $176.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Argus from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PKG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

NYSE:PKG opened at $161.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

