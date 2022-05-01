Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,256.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARRJF opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Arjo AB has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Danske lowered Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

