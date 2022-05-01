Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $117.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average of $123.01.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

