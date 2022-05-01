Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $500.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.