Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the March 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.9 days.

ARESF opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0396 per share. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARESF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

