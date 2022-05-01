Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the March 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.9 days.
ARESF opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0396 per share. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.34%.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
