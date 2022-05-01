Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $95.33

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $95.33 and last traded at $95.33, with a volume of 1032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.50.

ASND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.89.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 377,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 130,216 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

