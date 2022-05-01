ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $131.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASGN. Bank of America began coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $113.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61. ASGN has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

