ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT Raised to SEK 280 at Morgan Stanley

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 269 to SEK 280 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASAZY. Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.67.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

