Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Astec Industries worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $890.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Astec Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.