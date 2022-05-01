AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,950 by The Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a GBX 6,950 ($88.58) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 34.97% from the company’s current price.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($146.57) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($127.45) to £120 ($152.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($121.08) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($152.94) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £104.36 ($133.01).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £106.88 ($136.22) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 7,502 ($95.62) and a 52-week high of £110 ($140.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,833.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,063.05. The firm has a market cap of £165.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,696.51.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

