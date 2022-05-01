AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,500 by Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a GBX 9,500 ($121.08) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($127.45) to £120 ($152.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($140.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($146.57) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a £105 ($133.83) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £104.36 ($133.01).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £106.88 ($136.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £165.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1,696.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,833.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,063.05. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,502 ($95.62) and a fifty-two week high of £110 ($140.20).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

